Inspection of de-occupied village Udy, Kharkiv region was conducted, - National Police. PHOTOS
The police conducted a survey of the deoccupied village of Udy of the Zolochiv community on the territory of the Kharkiv region.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with reference to police of Kharkiv region.
The settlement was significantly affected by the actions of the Russian military, almost every building has traces of destruction and damage from explosions of enemy bombs and shells. Not a single local resident remained in Udy.
During the survey, a PFM-1 "Lepestok" anti-personnel mine was discovered in the yard of the homestead, which was defused by explosives specialists.
"Law enforcers have documented the damage to further prosecute the perpetrators," the report said.
