ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
16107 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine War
1 375 0
war (20472) shoot out (8814) Reznychenko (208)

Russian troops struck Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region six times at night, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

The Russians hit Nikopol, Chervonohrihorivka, and Marhanets communities with "Hrad" and heavy artillery.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.

"Nikopol suffered from shelling all night...

The Russians struck the area six times. The "Hrad" communities and heavy artillery were directed at Nikopol, Chervonohrihorivka, and Marhanets. There were no casualties.

16 high-rise and private buildings, a stadium, farm buildings, and gas furnaces were mutilated. The scale of the damage is being clarified," the report says.

It is noted that sirens sounded in other areas at night, but there were no attacks and it was calm for the moment.

See more: At night, Rashists attacked Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS

Russian troops struck Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region six times at night, - Reznychenko 01

Russian troops struck Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region six times at night, - Reznychenko 02

Russian troops struck Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region six times at night, - Reznychenko 03

Russian troops struck Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region six times at night, - Reznychenko 04

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 