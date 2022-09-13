Russian troops struck Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk region six times at night, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The Russians hit Nikopol, Chervonohrihorivka, and Marhanets communities with "Hrad" and heavy artillery.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentyn Reznychenko.

"Nikopol suffered from shelling all night...

The Russians struck the area six times. The "Hrad" communities and heavy artillery were directed at Nikopol, Chervonohrihorivka, and Marhanets. There were no casualties.

16 high-rise and private buildings, a stadium, farm buildings, and gas furnaces were mutilated. The scale of the damage is being clarified," the report says.

It is noted that sirens sounded in other areas at night, but there were no attacks and it was calm for the moment.

See more: At night, Rashists attacked Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, - RMA. PHOTOS













