Russians massively shelled Sloviansk. Arriving at five-story building, private houses were damaged. There is deceased. PHOTOS

On the evening of September 12, the Russian occupation forces launched a massive attack on the residential quarters of the city of Sloviansk, the Donetsk region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Sloviansk RMA, Vadym Liakh.

"Yesterday evening, the city was hit again by massive shelling. Two hits hit a high-rise building. A direct hit on a five-story building at 12 Poshtovoy Street. Nearby houses on Svobody Street were also damaged. Another "hit" was near a high-rise building on Svitlodarska Street, 3. Nearby houses were also damaged. The locations of other hits are being determined by the State Emergency Service and the police," the report says.

It is noted that a woman was wounded and an 86-year-old man died as a result of the shelling.

Vadym Liakh added that since morning, REM has been working at the arrival sites. The repairmen are engaged in the restoration of the electricity supply on the street Yaroslav the Wise and surveying damage on Poshtova, Svoboda, and Svitlodarskaia.

