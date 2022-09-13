AFU shot down Iranian Shahed-136 attack UAV for first time near Kupiansk, - Strategic Committee. PHOTOS

Ukrainian defenders shot down an Iranian Shahed-136 UAV near Kupiansk.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the Strategic Committee of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"With a high probability, it can be stated that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an Iranian attack drone near Kupiansk for the first time.

An analysis of the appearance of the elements of the drone's wing allows us to confidently state that the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed an Iranian UAV for the first time. It is about the Shahed-136 long-range kamikaze UAV," the report says.

Also remind, that earlier Censor.NET reported with reference to a source that Iran handed over "Shahed 129" combat drones to the Russian Federation.

CNN later reported that the Russians were learning to work with Iranian drones. This information was also confirmed by the deputy official representative of the State Department, Vedant Patel.

According to the media, Russia received hundreds of drones from Iran and is going to use them in the war against Ukraine.

