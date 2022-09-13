ENG
Russian Army (6227) war (20472) Armed Forces HQ (2597) Special Operations Forces (10) trophy (65)

Special operations forces captured enemy’s intact 2S19 "Msta-S" gun. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET

Special operations forces captured an undamaged enemy self-propelled gun 2C19 "Msta-S".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Another undamaged and combat-ready self-propelled gun 2C19 "Msta-S" will go to serve the Ukrainian army. The special operations forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to help the Russians get rid of the equipment," the message says.

Special operations forces captured enemy’s intact 2S19 Msta-S gun 01

