Special operations forces captured enemy’s intact 2S19 "Msta-S" gun. PHOTOS

Special operations forces captured an undamaged enemy self-propelled gun 2C19 "Msta-S".

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"Another undamaged and combat-ready self-propelled gun 2C19 "Msta-S" will go to serve the Ukrainian army. The special operations forces of the Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to help the Russians get rid of the equipment," the message says.

