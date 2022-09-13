Russian T-72B3M torn to pieces near Hrakovу in Kharkiv region: This is what Russian "Wagner" should look like. PHOTOS

The inscription "Wagner" can be seen on the barrel of the tank that accompanied the Russian truck.

Yuriш Butusov, editor-in-chief of Censor.NET, reported this on Facebook.

"This is what a Russian Wagner should look like! The latest Russian T-72B3M of the 2016 model with the inscription "Wagner" on the barrel, was torn to pieces by an ammunition explosion at a bus stop near the village of Grakove.

The tank was accompanying a truck carrying ammunition, and both the tank and the truck were destroyed at the beginning of the Balaklia breakthrough from an ambush by a group of Ukrainian fighters from an as-yet-unknown unit," the journalist said.

