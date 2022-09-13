Two agents of Russian Federation were detained in Mykolaiv: they were monitoring HIMARS, positions of AFU and adjusting missile strikes on city. VIDEO&PHOTOS

SSU officers detained two more agents of the Russian special services in the Mykolaiv region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported in the press service of the SSU and the Prosecutor General's Office.

"One of the detainees collected and passed on information about the location and movement of the units of the Armed Forces in the region. He separately "hunted" for installations of highly mobile HIMARS artillery missile systems, which are a priority target for the enemy. It is documented that this agent passed on the coordinates of critical objects to the occupiers. infrastructure and corrected the strikes on the Varvarivsky Bridge in Mykolaiv.

The other detainee is also a resident of the regional center. He "worked" on the information front, where he was responsible for masking users and supporters of pro-Russian Telegram chats. In addition, the attacker distributed materials justifying or denying the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the SSU said in a statement.

During the search of the place of residence of the adjuster, a mobile phone was seized with correspondence and conversations with a representative of the Russian intelligence service, the content of which confirms the collection and transfer of the specified data. Currently, the adjuster has been notified of the suspicion, and the suspicion is being prepared for the other person involved.







