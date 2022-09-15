20 557 42
Result of "planned departure" of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine
During the "planned withdrawal" from Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers threw everything - tanks, expensive special equipment, field kitchens, self-propelled guns, unmanned aerial vehicles in full complement and a lot of ammunition of various calibers.
The answers to the photo are posted on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...