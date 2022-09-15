ENG
Result of "planned departure" of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition. PHOTOS

During the "planned withdrawal" from Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers threw everything - tanks, expensive special equipment, field kitchens, self-propelled guns, unmanned aerial vehicles in full complement and a lot of ammunition of various calibers.

The answers to the photo are posted on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 01
Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 02
Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 03

Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 04
Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 05
Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 06
Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 07
Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 08
Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 09
Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 10
Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 11


Result of planned departure of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition 12

