Result of "planned departure" of occupiers from Kharkiv region is abandoned equipment and ammunition. PHOTOS

During the "planned withdrawal" from Kharkiv region, the Russian occupiers threw everything - tanks, expensive special equipment, field kitchens, self-propelled guns, unmanned aerial vehicles in full complement and a lot of ammunition of various calibers.

The answers to the photo are posted on the page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.







