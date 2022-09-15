Russian customs terminal is on fire on border with Belgorod region. PHOTO

The authorities of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation stated that the customs terminal in the village of Nekhoteevka on the border with Ukraine caught fire as a result of shelling by the Armed Forces.

About fire reported Governor of Belgorod Region Vyacheslav Gladkov, reports Censor.NЕТ.

At first, the official said that the shell hit the gas station, which was not working. However, later he said that the territory of the gas station was not damaged, but "as a result of the shelling, the customs terminal was damaged and there was a fire".

