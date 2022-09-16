Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 40 shells were fired at Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

At night, the Russians struck four communities in the Nikopol and Kryvyi Rih districts of the Dnipropetrovsk region with "Grads" and heavy artillery.

This was stated in Telegram channel by the head of Dnipropetrovsk OVA Valentyn Reznychenko, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Six nighttime shelling of Nikopol and Krivyi Rih districts.

The Russians hit four communities with Grads and heavy artillery.

The hottest was in Nikopol. Three shellings. More than 40 Russian shells. A 57-year-old woman was wounded.

In the city 11 multi-storey and private houses, a lyceum, a kindergarten, a social service center, several enterprises, gas pipelines and power lines were damaged.

The shelling caused four fires. Firefighters have already tamed the flames.

In the Chervonogrihorivska community, 3 high-rise buildings and a store were damaged. People are unharmed.

In the Marganetska and Zelenodolska communities there were no casualties," the report says.

It is noted that in other areas the night passed peacefully and for the moment it is quiet.

See more: Occupiers hit Nikopol from "Hrad", - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

















