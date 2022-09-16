Movement of Russian military equipment was once again recorded in Mariupol. PHOTO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the movement of military equipment towards the village of Manhush in the direction of Berdiansk is recorded again.

Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We are recording the movement of equipment. At least 18 awning trucks with the marking "V" through Mariupol in the direction of the village of Manhush and in the direction of Berdiansk," Andriushchenko wrote.

