ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
7454 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine Russian aggression against Ukraine
10 661 35
Mariupol (1069) arms (724) Petro Andriuschenko (228)

Movement of Russian military equipment was once again recorded in Mariupol. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the movement of military equipment towards the village of Manhush in the direction of Berdiansk is recorded again.

Petro Andriushchenko, the adviser to the mayor of Mariupol, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"We are recording the movement of equipment. At least 18 awning trucks with the marking "V" through Mariupol in the direction of the village of Manhush and in the direction of Berdiansk," Andriushchenko wrote.

Movement of Russian military equipment was once again recorded in Mariupol 01

See more: Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 40 shells were fired at Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Facebook
 
 