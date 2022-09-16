Zelensky on mass burial in Izium: Retribution for every Ukrainian will be justly terrible. PHOTOS

President Volodymyr Zelensky commented on the mass burial in Izium and emphasized that there will be a fair retribution for every tortured Ukrainian. WARNING! The news contains photos that are not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

He announced this in Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"The whole world should see this. A world in which there should be no cruelty and terrorism. But all this is there. And its name is Russia.

More than 400 bodies were found at the mass burial site in Izium. With signs of torture, children killed as a result of rocket attacks, soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russia leaves behind only death and suffering. Killers and Executioners Deprived of everything human. Don't run away. Don't hide. Retribution will be justly terrible. For every Ukrainian, for every tortured soul," the head of state emphasized.

