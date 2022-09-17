Russians covered Nikopol region with "Hrad" and heavy artillery all night, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

At night, the occupiers shelled Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myrove of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"Three communities of the district - Nikopol, Marhanets, and Myrove - came under fire. The enemy attacked six times - fired more than 90 deadly shells at peaceful towns and villages.

Previously, people were not injured. Mutilated houses, cars, lyceum, workshop of an industrial enterprise, gas pipelines, and power lines. In one of the villages of the Myriv community, the connection disappeared. The scale of the destruction is being clarified," the report says.

It is noted that in other areas of the region, a siren screamed at night, but there were no attacks and it was calm for the moment.

See more: Russians shelled two districts of Dnipropetrovsk region, more than 40 shells were fired at Nikopol, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS









