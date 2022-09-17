Russian army struck Kharkiv at night: 2 rocket hits were recorded, enterprise was on fire. PHOTO

At night, the Russian occupying forces launched a rocket attack on Kharkiv’s Industrial district.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov.

"Around 02:00 a.m., the occupiers struck the Industrial district, recorded 2 rocket hits. As a result of the strikes, a fire broke out at one of the enterprises, rescuers extinguished the fire. During the inspection of the explosion sites, the type of missile was determined to be the 5B55 S-300 anti-aircraft missile system," the message says.

See more: 99% of exhumed bodies from Izium have signs of violent death, - Synehubov. PHOTOS

It is noted that there are no victims.