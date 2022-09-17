1 148 0
During day, 13 Russian shelling of Donetsk region was recorded. There are dead and injured child in Sviatohirsk. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
The Russian army targeted residential buildings, a school, a coke-chemical plant, and an apiary. Civilians were killed and wounded, a child was injured.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to data from the National Police.
"The enemy attacked 7 settlements - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Sviatohirsk, Toretsk, the settlement of Velyka Novosilka, the villages of Novy Komar, Novoocheretuvate. The invaders fired artillery, rocket salvo systems, and tanks. Avdiivka withstood the most hits - six.
17 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, of which 10 were residential buildings.
Racists shelled the recently liberated Sviatohirsk with rocket artillery - a person was killed and a child was injured.
