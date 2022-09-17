In morning, Rashists attacked Sloviansk TPP. Rescuers came under fire while extinguishing fire. PHOTOS

Today, September 17, the Russian occupiers attacked the Sloviansk TPP.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"The Sloviansk TPP was fired upon by the Russian invaders this morning. The equipment on the territory of the station was damaged. The fire caused by the shelling is now being put out by rescuers. Due to the shelling, water supply interruptions began in the city of Mykolaivka.

"The occupiers are deliberately targeting infrastructure facilities in the region, trying to cause as much damage as possible, primarily to the civilian population," the message reads.

See more: During day, 13 Russian shelling of Donetsk region was recorded. There are dead and injured child in Sviatohirsk. PHOTOS









The SES in the Donetsk region adds:

"Upon arrival at the scene of the call, it was established that the transformer was burning as a result of artillery shelling. During firefighting, shelling began and posed a threat to rescuers' lives. Firefighting was suspended. Personnel were in the shelter.

An hour later, a transformer fire on the territory of Sloviansk TPP in the city of Mykolaiivka, Kramatorsk district, was extinguished. There are no dead or injured."