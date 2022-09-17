Russian invaders struck private sector of Kramatorsk. There are wounded and destroyed houses. PHOTOS

Today, September 17, the Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Kramatorsk, the Donetsk region.

Oleksandr Honcharenko, the head of the Kramatorsk RMA, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

"Enemy attack on Kramatorsk. Private sector. It is already known out with wounded, rescue operations are ongoing," the message said.

