Blue-yellow bracelet on hand of exhumed body in Izium. PHOTO

During the exhumation, a body with a blue-yellow bracelet on its arm was discovered in deoccupied Izium. WARNING! The news contains photos that are not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!

According to Censor.NET, the photo was made public by journalist Yuriy Larin.

Earlier it was reported that a mass burial of 440 bodies was discovered in liberated Izium.

The head of Kharkiv RMA Synehubiv stated that 99% of exhumed bodies from Izium have signs of violent death. President Zelensky said that Russia repeated in Izium what it did in Bucha.

