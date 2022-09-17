50 169 71
Blue-yellow bracelet on hand of exhumed body in Izium. PHOTO
Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine
During the exhumation, a body with a blue-yellow bracelet on its arm was discovered in deoccupied Izium. WARNING! The news contains photos that are not recommended for viewing by minors, pregnant women and people with a weak psyche!
According to Censor.NET, the photo was made public by journalist Yuriy Larin.
Earlier it was reported that a mass burial of 440 bodies was discovered in liberated Izium.
The head of Kharkiv RMA Synehubiv stated that 99% of exhumed bodies from Izium have signs of violent death. President Zelensky said that Russia repeated in Izium what it did in Bucha.
