Consequences of attacks of rashists in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

Over the past day, the police have registered 37 reports of destroyed infrastructure in the Zaporizhzhia region. The occupiers ransacked the settlements in the Polohy, Vasylivka, and Zaporizhzhia districts. Received information about injured citizens.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the report of the National Police for the past day.

"Orikhiv, Huliaipole, Stepnohirsk, Preobrazhenka, Tavriiske were subjected to armed aggression by Russian military personnel. The enemy targeted the residential buildings of the residents of Orikhiv. Some of them were razed to the ground. The residential infrastructure of the Zaporizhzhia district suffered considerable damage. Also, rocket shells exploded near a children's gymnasium and a cultural center As a result of the explosions in the premises of the institutions, the shock wave shattered the windows and damaged the surrounding area.

In addition, the occupying forces targeted the center of Stepnohirsk in the Vasylivka direction. An enemy projectile landed a few meters from the administrative building, as a result of which the windows in the building were blown out and the facades and walls were damaged by shrapnel. The facts of the injuries of citizens were recorded, they were taken to the hospital," the report says.

















