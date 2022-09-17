Five explosions rang out at another Russian military base near Melitopol, - Mayor Fedorov. MAP

Five explosions were heard in the Melitopol district in the village of Bohatyr, where the Russian invaders had stationed personnel and equipment.

Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"Just now: 5 explosions in the village of Bohatyr in the area of Molochny liman, where the occupiers have relocated some of their military equipment and personnel. In the morning, Radivonivka, now Bohatyr - for the second time in a day in the southwestern direction of the Rashist military bases. So we are collecting information about enemy losses", - he said.

We will remind, at 4 in the morning in the Melitopol region, an explosion occurred at the base of the occupiers in Radivonivka.