Consequences of shelling of Chuhuiv by Russian troops: 11-year-old girl died, 73-year-old woman was injured. PHOTOS

During the day, the Russian occupiers shelled Chuhuiv in the Kharkiv region, rockets were fired from the territory of the Belgorod region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the Prosecutor General's Office.

So, on September 17, around 12:30 p.m., the Russian military launched a rocket attack on a residential area in the city of Chuhuiv. As a result of shelling, a number of residential buildings were damaged. An 11-year-old girl died of her injuries in the hospital. A 73-year-old local woman was injured.

According to preliminary information, the occupiers fired at Chuhuiv with S-300 missiles fired from the territory of the Belgorod region of the Russian Federation.

