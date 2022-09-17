In occupied Crimea, cars of Russian propagandist Kiselyov were burned. PHOTOS
In occupied Koktebel, the car of Russian propagandist Dmytro Kiselyov was burned on Aivazovsky Street.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform.
"According to preliminary information, at around 2:00 a.m., an unknown person in a medical mask, glasses, hood and shoe covers came to the villa of a rashist and set his Land Rover Freelander on fire. Along with it, a golf cart parked nearby burned down," Krymska Bavovna reported on Telegram.
The head of the Mejlis of the Crimean Tatar people, Refat Chubarov, immediately reacted to the event, writing on his Facebook page: "Well done. Good result."
