At night, Russians hit Nikopol district three times with "Hrad" and heavy artillery, Nikopol was covered with fire twice, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

Around midnight, almost 30 Russian shells flew over Nikopol.

This was reported on Telegram by the head of the RMA, Valentyn Reznychenko, Censor.NET informs.

"A night with shelling and wounded. At night, the Russians hit the Nikopol district three times - with "Hrads" and heavy artillery.

Nikopol was set on fire twice. Around midnight, almost 30 Russian shells flew there. Three people were injured: a 49-year-old woman and two men - 26 and 82 years old.

Several dozen high-rise and private buildings, cars, several farm buildings, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged in the city.

There was a fire at the local market. Firefighters have already extinguished the flames.

A kindergarten, several shops, a hairdresser, and the building of the local administration were also hit by enemy shelling.

In Marhanets, there were no casualties," the report says.

It is noted that in other areas the night was calm and quiet for the moment.

