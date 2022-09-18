Yesterday, occupiers shelled Bilopilla, Seredyna-Buda and Shalyhino in Sumy region and Snovsk in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

On Saturday, September 17, Russian troops fired mortars and barrel artillery at the border of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

As informed by Censor.NET, the State Border Service of Ukraine reports this.

Bilopilla, Seredyna-Buda, and Shalyhino in the Sumy region and Snovsk in the Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

The invaders inflicted fire damage from mortars and barrel artillery.

In the morning, the enemy fired 120-mm mortars at the territory of the Snovsk district, fired 14 mines from the area of the Russian settlement of Kyrylivka.

In the afternoon, invaders from the Russian settlement of Obod shelled the territory of the Bilopollia district with mortars for half an hour, almost 15 explosions rang out. A private residence and a civilian vehicle were damaged in one of the settlements.

At the same time, half a dozen 120-mm mines, released from the area of the enemy settlement of Hrudska, exploded on the territory of the Seredyna-Buda district.

In the evening, Shalyhino was shot by the Russians with barrel artillery. As a result of the "arrival" of 14 artillery shells, the civil infrastructure of one of the settlements was damaged.

The SBS noted that in all cases there were no human casualties.

Watch more: Vovchansk in Kharkiv region has been liberated from Russian occupiers, - State Border Guard Service. VIDEO













