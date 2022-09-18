Estonia helps with training of Armed Forces, - General Staff. PHOTOS

Estonia helps train Ukrainian military.

As reported by Censor.NET, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced this and published photos provided by the press service of the Estonian Defense Forces Headquarters.

"Estonia helps with the training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. Thank you for your support!" - the message says.

The photo shows the stages of gunner training.

Read more: Work on exhumation of bodies in Izium will continue for almost another two weeks, - Mayor Marchenko

















