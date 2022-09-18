Russians shelled Dnipropetrovsk region from "Grads": there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

As a result of shelling in the afternoon of September 18, two men were killed in the Nikopol district. Two more men and a woman were injured

As Censor.NET informs, the head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentin Reznichenko reported this on Telegram.

"Two men were killed. Two more men and a woman were wounded. Such disappointing preliminary data after the mass shelling of the Nikopol district," the message reads.

As Reznichenko notes, in the afternoon, the Russians struck three communities of the district four times - Pokrov, Chervonohryhoriv, and Nikopol. They fired "Grad" and heavy artillery. More than 60 shells were directed at civilians.

There is destruction in communities. Their scope is being clarified. Rescuers and police are on the scene.

See more: Yesterday, occupiers shelled Bilopilla, Seredyna-Buda and Shalyhino in Sumy region and Snovsk in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS