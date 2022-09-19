71% of Ukrainians believe that political and military leadership of country act in harmony, - KIIS. PHOTO

Only 14% of respondents believe that there are "serious conflicts between the political and military leadership."

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology.

According to the results of the survey, 60% of respondents believe that the country's leadership pays due attention to the needs of our defenders as much as possible. At the same time, 24% of respondents believe that the country's leadership does not pay due attention to our defenders - they are often left unprepared, without ammunition and without support.

Another 29% of respondents believe that officials profit from the war and steal Western weapons. However, even in this case, there are significantly more people who believe that weapons "are not stolen, but are used by our defenders" - 51% of respondents are convinced of this.

The survey was conducted on September 7-13. 2,000 respondents over the age of 18 living in all regions of Ukraine took part in it. The sample did not include residents of territories that were not temporarily controlled by the authorities of Ukraine until February 24, 2022, and the survey was not conducted with citizens who went abroad after February 24, 2022.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample did not exceed 2.4% for indicators close to 50%, 2.1% for indicators close to 25%, 1.5% for indicators close to 10%, 1.1 % - for indicators close to 5%.