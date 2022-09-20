Ukrainian military seized rare command and observation vehicle "Cannonada" of enemy in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS
Photo Censor.NET Photo News Auto War in Ukraine
Soldiers of the AFU were able to capture a rare car during offensive operations.
This was reported by the StratCom Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
"A rare and modern Russian command and observation vehicle 1B1003 based on the BTR-80 of the artillery control complex 1B198 "Cannonada" was captured by Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region," the message reads.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...