Ukrainian military seized rare command and observation vehicle "Cannonada" of enemy in Kharkiv region. PHOTOS

Soldiers of the AFU were able to capture a rare car during offensive operations.

This was reported by the StratCom Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

"A rare and modern Russian command and observation vehicle 1B1003 based on the BTR-80 of the artillery control complex 1B198 "Cannonada" was captured by Ukrainian troops in the Kharkiv region," the message reads.





