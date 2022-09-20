ENG
Russian troops shelled Sumy and Chernihiv regions: 2 people were injured, private houses were damaged and destroyed. PHOTOS

Russian occupation troops shelled two settlements in the Sumy region and two settlements in the Chernihiv region.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press service of the SBS.

"Yesterday, the enemy covered two settlements in the Sumy region and two settlements in the Chernihiv region with "Hrads", self-propelled guns, and mortars. A residential building in Krasnopillia was the home of a retired couple. Two were injured and are in the hospital. It is impossible to restore the house," the message reads. 

About a dozen private homes were also damaged and destroyed.

See more: Yesterday, occupiers shelled Bilopilla, Seredyna-Buda and Shalyhino in Sumy region and Snovsk in Chernihiv region. PHOTOS

