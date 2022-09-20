ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11937 visitors online
News Photo Photo NewsWar in Ukraine War
6 424 2
war (20262) prosecutor's office (335) torture (132) Kharkiv region (1060)

Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

Two torture chambers were found in liberated Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv Region, Censor.NET informs.

"The occupiers of Kyiv set up in the basements of the railway station and a local store. The Russian military forcibly detained people, subjected them to torture, physical and psychological violence. Currently, the victims at the hands of the military personnel of the aggressor country are being established. The law enforcement officers are collecting the evidence base to establish justice against the Russian military," - the message says.

Investigative actions are carried out as part of criminal proceedings based on the fact of collaborative activity (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

Read more: Russia illegally removed more than two thousand children deprived of parental care from Ukraine - Vereshchuk

Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 01
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 02
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 03
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 04
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 05
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 06
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 07
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 08
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 09
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 10
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 11
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 12
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 13
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 14
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 15
Two torture chambers were discovered in Kozacha Lopan, - prosecutor’s office said 16

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Telegram
 
 