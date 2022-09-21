40 379 125
Protest against mobilization was announced in Russia. PHOTO
The protest action against the mobilization should take place on September 21.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Twitter of the 'Vesna" movement.
"Vladimir Putin has just announced partial mobilization in Russia. This means that thousands of Russian men - our fathers, brothers, and husbands - will be thrown into the meat grinder of war. What will they die for? What will mothers and children shed tears for? For Putin's palace? " - the message says.
The promotion is scheduled to start on September 21, at 19:00 local time.
