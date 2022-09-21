Russians hit village gymnasium in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Hryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia district.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh.

"The blast wave from the impact of the occupier's rocket caused considerable destruction to the local gymnasium. There were no casualties. We will soon rebuild everything destroyed by the enemy," the message reads.

