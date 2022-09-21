ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube RSS
11991 visitors online
News Photo War in Ukraine War
3 197 21
war (20280) shoot out (8727) school (121) Zaporizhia (748)

Russians hit village gymnasium in Zaporizhzhia region. PHOTOS

Photo Censor.NET War in Ukraine

Russian occupation forces attacked the village of Hryhorivka in the Zaporizhzhia district.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh.

"The blast wave from the impact of the occupier's rocket caused considerable destruction to the local gymnasium. There were no casualties. We will soon rebuild everything destroyed by the enemy," the message reads.

Read more: Rashists launched rocket attack on Zaporizhzhia

Russians hit village gymnasium in Zaporizhzhia region 01
Russians hit village gymnasium in Zaporizhzhia region 02
Russians hit village gymnasium in Zaporizhzhia region 03
Russians hit village gymnasium in Zaporizhzhia region 04
Russians hit village gymnasium in Zaporizhzhia region 05

 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET in Twitter
 
 