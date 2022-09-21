Day in Donetsk region: Russians shelled Kurakhov with artillery. 4 people were injured, including child. PHOTOS

During the day, the police of Donetsk region documented 31 Russian shelling. The Russian army targeted residential buildings, a school, a furniture shop, a coke-chemical plant, a railway line, and a sports ground. Civilians were killed and wounded, a child was injured.

The Rashists shelled Kurakhove with rocket artillery - four people were wounded, among them a child.

It is noted that during the day the enemy attacked 18 settlements - the cities of Avdiivka, Bakhmut, Kurakhove, Pokrovsk, Mykolaivka, Toretsk, Sloviansk, Krasnohorivka, Soledar, Velyka Novosilka, Severny-2, Pivdenne, the villages of Druzhba, Lastochkine, Rivne, Novobakhmutivka, Vovchanka, Kostiantynivka.

"The occupiers fired artillery, rocket salvo systems, aviation, rockets. Avdiivka and Bakhmut sustained the most blows - six. 35 civilian objects were destroyed and damaged, 16 of them residential buildings," the report says.

