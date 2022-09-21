During day, occupiers shelled nine communities of Sumy and Chernihiv regions from their territory. PHOTOS

The enemy shelled the Sumy region with the use of unguided aerial missiles.

This was reported by the State Border Service of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

"Yesterday, September 20, the troops of the aggressor from the territory of Russia opened fire on the territory of 7 communities of Sumy region and 2 communities of Chernihiv region. In addition to the constant practice of using artillery and mortars, the Russian invaders began to fire along the border of Ukraine with unguided S-13 air-launched missiles, which were launched from ground installations," the message reads.

In particular, the enemy fired 15 S-13 missiles on the territory of Velyka Pysariv of the Sumy region.

The territories of the Krasnopillia, Yunakiv, Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda, Shalyhino, and Esman communities came under Russian fire. The enemy shelled Esman twice with 120 mm mortars and self-propelled artillery installations - more than 50 explosions were recorded.

The invaders also hit the Shalyginsk community twice with self-propelled artillery and mortars — more than 25 explosions were recorded. After lunch, Russian troops used 122-mm self-propelled guns to shell one of the settlements of the Yunakiv community - more than 15 explosions rang out. It was established that the fire was coming from the Russian settlement of Nikolayevo-Dariino.

Power lines were damaged by shelling, windows in private houses, and civil infrastructure buildings were broken. Later, the invaders shelled the territory of the Krasnopil community with 120-mm mortars — almost 20 mines landed in total.

In the afternoon, the enemy shelled the territory of the Bilopol community three times with 122-mm self-propelled guns and 120-mm mortars — a total of 35 explosions rang out. As a result of mortar shelling, private houses were damaged in one of the settlements of the community. Russian troops fired three projectiles from self-propelled artillery on the territory of the Novoslobodsk community. In the Chernihiv region, the communities of Semenivska and Snovska came under fire from Russian 120 mm mortars, which recorded 36 and 15 hits, respectively.





