Another torture chamber of rashists was discovered in Kupiansk. PHOTOS

The Russian invaders set up their torture chamber in the police building.

This was reported in the Prosecutor General's Office, Censor.NET reports.

"It was established that during the occupation of Kupiansk, the Russian military occupied the police building. In the semi-basement, they subjected people to physical and psychological violence. In a cell that could hold 4 people, the Russian military held more than 20. According to the victims, they slept in turns, because there was no place," the message says.

