Donetsk region under enemy fire: Russians launched missile attack on Kramatorsk, shelled Chasiv Yar with cluster munitions. PHOTOS

Russian occupying forces continue to raid the populated areas of the Donetsk region. Civilians’ houses and infrastructure facilities were destroyed.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported by the head of Donetsk RMA, Pavlo Kyrylenko.

"In the evening, the Russians launched a rocket attack on the enterprise in Kramatorsk and fired at the art school in Chasiv Yar with cluster munitions.

In Mariinka district, shelling was recorded in Marinka, Krasnohorivka, Maksimilianivka, and Kostiantynivka, in Ocheretyne - in the vicinity of Ocheretyne, Keramik, and Novokalynovy. There are no casualties. All night there were isolated flights in Avdiivka, in the morning - massive artillery shelling of the city center and tank shelling of the old part - we are establishing the consequences. 2 houses were damaged in Diliivka, without casualties," the message says.

See more: Russians are shelling Donetsk region. Bakhmut, Kostiantynivka, Kurakhove are under attack. There are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

It is noted that in the Bakhmut district, the private sector of Bakhmut and Khromovo was hit - 2 people were injured, 6 houses were damaged.

In the Svitlodar district, there was a lot of noise in Odradivka and at Mayorsk station - no information about the victims was received.

















