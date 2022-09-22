ENG
In occupied Crimea, they reported downing of three allegedly Ukrainian drones. PHOTO

Photo Censor.NET Photo News War in Ukraine

The drones were shot down in three areas of the occupied peninsula.

This was reported by Kremlin puppet Aksionov, Censor.NET informs.

He claims that the Russian military shot down allegedly Ukrainian drones over the occupied peninsula.

"Today, in three regions of Crimea, air defense forces shot down drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The situation is under complete control," Aksionov wrote.

However, the question arises, if the drones are Ukrainian, then why are there red stars on them?

In occupied Crimea, they reported downing of three allegedly Ukrainian drones 01

In occupied Crimea, they reported downing of three allegedly Ukrainian drones 02
In occupied Crimea, they reported downing of three allegedly Ukrainian drones 03

