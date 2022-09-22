In occupied Crimea, they reported downing of three allegedly Ukrainian drones. PHOTO

The drones were shot down in three areas of the occupied peninsula.

This was reported by Kremlin puppet Aksionov, Censor.NET informs.

He claims that the Russian military shot down allegedly Ukrainian drones over the occupied peninsula.

"Today, in three regions of Crimea, air defense forces shot down drones of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. The situation is under complete control," Aksionov wrote.

However, the question arises, if the drones are Ukrainian, then why are there red stars on them?





