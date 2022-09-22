ENG
Occupiers dropped FAB-500 concrete-blasting aerial bombs on residential areas of Kupiansk, - prosecutor’s office. PHOTOS

After the deoccupation of the city of Kupiansk in the Kharkiv region, Russian troops dropped aerial bombs on residential areas of the city.

As Censor.NET informs about this with reference to the press service of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office.

"On September 22, the prosecutors of the Kupiansk district prosecutor's office of the Kharkiv region, together with the policemen, discovered FAB-500 parachuted concrete-piercing air bombs during an inspection of the city.

The weight of the warhead of one bomb reaches half a ton, the length is more than two meters. Among all the places where the FAB-500 fell, there are residential areas. The occupiers just dropped bombs on the houses," the message reads.

