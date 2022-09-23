Occupiers shelled Sumy and Chernihiv regions with mortars and barrel artillery. PHOTOS

Yesterday, September 22, invaders from the territory of Russia shelled the territory of 12 border communities of the Sumy and Chernihiv regions with mortars and barrel artillery.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

As noted, the communities of Velyka Pysarivka, Krasnopillia, Myropillia, Khotyn, Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Shalyhyne, Znob-Novhorodske, Esmansk, Seredyna-Buda of the Sumy region and Novhorod-Siversk, Semenivsk of the Chernihiv region came under enemy fire.

"In the morning, Shalyhino came under enemy fire. The enemy fired mortars from the area of the Kozine settlement, about ten explosions were recorded. At noon, the enemy fired 120-mm mortars from the Russian settlement of Spodariushyno, almost three dozen explosions rang out," the report said.

At the same time, the occupiers fired 120-mm mortars at one of the settlements of the Bilopillia district The fire was coming from the direction of the Russian settlement of Volfinske. As a result of the rupture, about one and a half dozen mines damaged the granary of the local farm.

In the afternoon, the communities of Znob-Novgorod, Esman, and Seredyno-Buda were under fire from the enemy's barrel artillery, three dozen explosions were recorded in total. Later, invaders from the Russian settlement of Hrafivka covered the territory of the Krasnopil community with 122-mm self-propelled guns, more than half a dozen shell explosions rang out.

"In the afternoon, the Russians from the Russian settlement of Hordiivka simultaneously fired more than three dozen 152-mm shells from barrel artillery on the territories of Yunakivka and Khotyn districts.

The occupiers shelled Novhorod-Siversk from the area of the Russian village of Pohar with 120 mm mortars - 12 explosions," the State Border Service said.

It is also reported that the Russians fired 5 explosions from barrel artillery on the territory of the Semenivska community from the side of the settlement of Lomakivka.

Later, almost a dozen 120 mm mines exploded in one of the settlements of the Myropillia. The fire was coming from the Russian settlement of Guevo. As a result of the shelling, a power line and a non-residential premises were damaged.

In the evening, explosions from the rupture of about half a dozen mines of 120-mm caliber rang out on the border of Khotyn. The fire was coming from the Russian settlement of Troitske.