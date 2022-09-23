Consequences of shelling of Dnipropetrovsk region by Russian troops: 2 people died, 9 others were injured, more than 20 houses were damaged. PHOTOS

In the morning, the Russian occupation troops attacked the territory of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

This is reported by the prosecutor's office of the Dnipropetrovsk region, Censor.NET informs.

"On the morning of September 23, 2022, military personnel of the aggressor country, disregarding the norms of international humanitarian law, carried out artillery fire from rocket salvo systems on Marhanets. As a result of the enemy fire, two local residents died, nine more people received shrapnel wounds. More than 20 private residential buildings, high-rise buildings, cars, gas pipelines, and power lines," the message reads.

In addition, Nikopol came under fire from the invaders. Private residential buildings and commercial buildings were damaged. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

The Prosecutor's office recalled that yesterday the occupiers launched a rocket attack on Velykymykhailivka of the Synelnykovo district. A local resident was injured and was hospitalized.

There are no military facilities on these territories.

