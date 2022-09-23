Total of 436 bodies were exhumed from mass burial site in Izium, Kharkiv region, - RMA. PHOTOS

Most of the bodies have signs of violent death, and 30 have traces of torture.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleh Synehubiv, Censor.NET informs.

"Today, the exhumation of the bodies from the mass burial in Izium is being completed. A total of 436 bodies have been exhumed. Most of them have signs of violent death, and 30 have traces of torture. There are bodies with ropes around their necks, with tied hands, with broken limbs and with gunshot wounds. "Several men have had their genitals amputated. All this is evidence of the terrible tortures that the occupiers subjected the residents of Izium to. Most of the bodies are civilians, 21 are military," the report said.

According to Synehubiv, such a mass burial is not the only one in Izium.

"At least 3 more such places have been found in this area, there are also burials in other liberated cities of Kharkiv region. Inspection and demining are currently underway," added the head of the RMA.

It will be recalled that almost 440 graves were found on the outskirts of Izium. Civilians who died during the occupation of Izium by the Russian army are buried in them. They also discovered a mass grave with the bodies of 17 Ukrainian soldiers. The investigation establishes their identities.

