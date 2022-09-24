Russian citizen who crossed state border and declared his desire to fight for Ukraine detained in Kharkiv region - National Guard. PHOTOS

In Kharkiv region, National Guard servicemen together with military counterintelligence detained a Russian citizen during stabilization measures in village Udy. The detainee declared his desire to join Ukrainian army.

It was reported by Censor.NEТ referring to Ukraine National Guard's press office.

The Russian citizen illegally crossed the state border of Ukraine, but was detained near the front line. During interrogation he stated his disagreement with Putin's regime and expressed his desire to fight against the Russian army.

"I am from Leningrad region. I have nothing to do with military service: I was not drafted. I have a military ticket - I received it in the district military commissariat. I crossed the border near the village of Shestyanka [it is about Shchetynivka, Belgorod region], at night. I got there by taxi. I arrived to join the army, the Ukrainian army. As a citizen, I do not like what is happening here and there. I do not support the current president. I am against the war with Ukraine", - the detainee said.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing and the information provided by him is being checked. The border violator was wearing a military uniform (not regular), had a passport and a military ID.

He assured that he has many fellow oppositionists in different parts of the aggressor state, but they are not yet strong and organized enough to resist the repressive machine of Putin's totalitarianism. He is also convinced that the defeat of the Russian occupation forces in Ukraine will definitely lead to the democratization of his country.