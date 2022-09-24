Consequences of enemy shelling of Zaporizhzhia: destroyed houses, mutilated lives. PHOTOS

Last night, the occupiers launched rocket attacks on Zaporizhzhia.

The photo of the consequences of the attack on the city was published on Telegram by the head of the Zaporizhzhia RMA Oleksandr Starukh, Censor.NET informs.

"Destroyed houses, mutilated lives. The occupier is trying to intimidate us, the occupier is trying to kill us. But the enemy is already doomed. Let's stick together, and help each other. There could have been more victims - thanks to our rescuers! Special thanks to the anti-aircraft defense forces, which shot down the enemy missile. Fragments of the projectile fell outside the city. There are no casualties," the report said.











