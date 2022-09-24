ENG
Occupiers shelled Marganets. Three civilians are in hospital. PHOTOS

War in Ukraine

The Russians hit Marganets with multiple rocket launchers.

This was reported in the Prosecutor's General Office, Censor.NET informs.

"Three local residents received shrapnel wounds and were hospitalized. Private and multi-story buildings, a bakery, cars of citizens, gas pipelines, and power lines were damaged," the report said.

The Chervonogrigoriv community was also under enemy fire. There are no victims among the civilian population.

