Border guard shot down Russian drone with anti-drone gun, - SBS. VIDEO&PHOTOS

Since the beginning of September, border guards have already landed 2 Russian copters.

Як інформує Цензор.НЕТ, про це повідомляють у ДПСУ. As Censor.NET informs, this was reported to the SBS.

Your browser does not support HTML5-video

It is noted that a fighter shot down a drone with an anti-drone gun on the border with the aggressor country.

"The reconnaissance group found a grounded copter. Next to it was ammunition that the insurgents were supposed to drop on a Ukrainian village. People are safe, and the drone will now work for us," the message reads.

Read more: Russia will not win this war, - Scholz



