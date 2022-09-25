On September 22, a warrior of 25th brigade Vyacheslav Bashta was killed in battles with Russian occupants. PHOTO

On September 22, a soldier of 25th Sycheslav Airborne Brigade Vyacheslav (Grivas) Bashta was killed in battles with Russian occupants.

"On September 22, we suffered a tragedy: our good friend, one of the old administrators of our portal - Vyacheslav (Grivas) Bashta died. He died as a real man should - in a noble defensive war against the Russian beast that invaded our country.

Vyacheslav has been fighting against the aggressor for a long time - first he served from 2019 to 2022 in the 80th Airborne Brigade, and from the first day of the full-scale war - without any doubts he joined the ranks of the glorious 25th Airborne Sycheslav Brigade. During his service, Grivas fully justified the glory of Ukrainian paratroopers - Vyacheslav and his "Always First" combat sworn brothers were at the forefront of both defense and offense, in particular - during the recent counter-offensive operation of the Ukrainian army in Kharkiv region (during which he participated in the famous incident with the ramming of a Russian BMP-2 with a tank trawl).

Our friend repeatedly balanced between life and death, but this time, unfortunately, fate caught up with him.

Sleep well, Brother. We will definitely avenge you. We will win.

Details to help the family:

Privatbank - 5168757426075950 (Tetyana)," - the statement reads.