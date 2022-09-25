Russian troops launched over 170 shells from "Grads" and barrel artillery at three communities in Dnipropetrovsk region, - Reznychenko. PHOTOS

The enemy shelled the Chervonogrihorivska, Nikopolska, and Marganetska communities of the Nikopol district of the Dnipropetrovsk region.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this was stated in Telegram by head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Valentin Reznychenko.

"Five strikes during the night. The enemy fired more than 170 shells from Grady and barrel artillery at three communities of the Nikopol district - Chervonogrihorivska, Nikopolska and Marganetska.

Previously, there were no casualties or injuries.

In Nikopol, houses and an electric substation were damaged. More than 3,200 families are without electricity.

Networks were also mutilated in Marhanets. Almost 3,000 families lost electricity.

The Russians left up to 500 people without electricity in the Chervonogrihorivska community. "Private houses, shops, a kindergarten, a dispensary, cars, a pharmacy, a club, a stadium, and a gas pipeline were damaged by enemy shells," the message reads.

It is noted that immediately after the shelling, emergency teams of energy workers started work everywhere. They plan to fix everything by the middle of the day.

It is also reported that in other districts the night passed without emergency situations and for the moment it is calm.

