Occupiers continue to shell border areas of Chernihiv and Sumy regions. PHOTOS

Yesterday, September 24, the Esman, Shalyhin, and Seredyno-Budsk communities of Sumy region, and the Snov and Semeniv communities of Chernihiv region were under enemy fire.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the State Border Service.

As noted, the Russians sprayed the Snovska community from the Kyrylivka district with mortar fire - 24 explosions of 82 mm caliber mines.

The territory of the Semenivska community was also under mortar fire. Border guards counted 37 arrivals from the Russian village of Skachok.

The Russians fired 120 mm mortars - 3 explosions - on the territory of the Esman community from the Troebortne settlement.

On the territory of the Seredyno-Budsk community, the enemy fired barrel artillery - 2 explosions. The fire was conducted from the area of ​​the Russian village of Zernov.

In the Shalyhin community from the Russian village of Kozyne, the Russians fired with anti-aircraft missiles, 6 arrivals were recorded.

"Components of the Defense Forces continue to protect Ukraine from Russian invaders," the State Border Service added.