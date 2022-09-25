Explosions are going off at enemy warehouse in occupied Alchevsk, - Haidai. PHOTOS

Explosions are heard in the temporarily occupied Alchevsk at an enemy warehouse.

This was announced by the head of RMA, Serhii Haidai, Censor.NET reports.

"In Shchasta, they set fire to the "polling station". In Starobilsk, they "vote" in the bushes near the shops. It is easy to find the bushes, because a handwritten sign "vote here" and a person with a machine inform about this.

"Cotton" in Svativ district. Enemy barracks were blown up in Mankivka, a collaborating farmer was injured," the message reads.

Also, according to Haidai, there are explosions at an enemy warehouse in the occupied Alchevsk.

