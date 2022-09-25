ENG
Russian occupiers shelled Kramatorsk with S-300 missiles, there were no casualties, - City Council. PHOTOS

Russian troops shelled Kramatorsk with S-300 missiles, as a result of which hospitals and residential buildings were damaged, there were no casualties

As Censor.NET informs, this is reported by the Kramatorsk City Council on Facebook.

The message states: "Another shelling of Kramatorsk. 2 S-300 missiles. The hospital, apartment buildings, and garages were damaged. There are no victims."

See more: Occupiers launched rocket attack on center of Kramatorsk, woman was injured, - Mayor Honcharenko. PHOTOS

